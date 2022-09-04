India

Delhi: Deoghar DC charged with sedition on BJP MP's complaint

The complaint was filed by MP Nishikant Dubey, Chairman of the Deoghar Airport Advisory Committee.

The Delhi Police has filed a "zero FIR" charging sedition against the deputy commissioner of Jharkhand's Deoghar, Manjunath Bhajantri, and others following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey. The development comes after nine people, including Dubey and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, were booked for allegedly forcing Deoghar Airport officials to allow takeoff of their chartered plane at night.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jharkhand is already in a political crisis, with the governing alliance fearful that the Opposition may poach its MLAs and topple the government.

The issue erupted after the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggested that CM Hemant Soren be removed from the Assembly for owning a profit-making position.

Notably, the airport controversy escalated after a confrontation between Dubey and DC Bhajantri on Twitter.

Case What did the FIR state?

According to the FIR, prima facie offenses are registered under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 448 (house trespass), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy and the Officials Secrets Act. The complaint was filed by MP Dubey, Chairman of the Deoghar Airport Advisory Committee.

Complaint What did Dubey say in the complaint?

Dubey said after checking in at the airport around 5:25 pm on Wednesday (August 31), he decided to meet the airport director regarding the ongoing case over no "night take-off or landing facility" there. "I was stopped by the Jharkhand Police officials and they even abused my two sons," he stated in the complaint, alleging cops also threatened them on the Deoghar DC's directions.

Quote FIR is absurd, concocted: Deoghar DC

Reacting to the FIR filed, Bhajantri told The Indian Express, "It (FIR) is an absurd and 100% concocted story... an afterthought... (after) getting caught violating security protocol. During the investigation by the competent authorities, everything will be uncovered, black and white."

Incident What do we know about the incident?

On Wednesday (August 31), Tiwari, Dubey, the latter's two sons, and others allegedly broke into the high-security Air Traffic Control (ATC) facility at the Deoghar Airport without authorization and exerted pressure to get their private jet cleared for takeoff. Notably, Dubey and Tiwari had earlier gone to Dumka to meet the family members of a minor girl who was burnt alive.

Claims The flight took off after sunset

According to a complainant registered with the Jharkhand Police, the sunset time on Wednesday was 6:03 pm. The chartered flight with the BJP leaders onboard took off at 6:17 pm. "The airport authority did not object. We took permission from the director of the airport I am ready to fight the case, we will put forward our side of the events," Dubey had said.

Fight The issue sparked a Twitter feud

On Friday, Dubey and the Deoghar DC also got into a Twitter spat after the latter alleged that the BJP MP "breached national security" by circumventing safety norms and forcibly obtaining authorization for his travel. "I'd suggest you study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you," Dubey had written on Twitter while hitting back at Bhajantri.