Emerald Court residents reject Supertech's 'housing plan' at demolition site

Sep 04, 2022

Supertech Limited said it owns two acre of land at the site which doesn't fall under the green area.

A week after the Supertech twin towers' demolition, the Emerald Court residents' welfare association (RWA) has said they will object to any construction plan by the builder at the site of the twin towers. This comes after the realty firm Supertech's chairman RK Arora said that they plan to build a residential project at the demolition site, with due consent from the Noida authorities.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, The twin towers in Sector 93A were demolished on August 28, bringing a nine-year-long legal battle to end.

In February, the Supreme Court ordered Supertech and Edifice Engineering, tasked with the demolition, to enforce the top court's 2021 order to bring down the twin towers for not complying with the law.

Supertech said it lost Rs. 500 crore in the demolition.

Builder's plan Will seek refund if permission not granted: Supertech

Arora said they planned to develop a housing project there with the Noida authority's approval and Emerald Court residents' association's consent. Supertech said if permission is not granted, they will seek a refund for the land from Noida authority. At the current rate, the land cost amounts to Rs. 80 crore, plus Rs. 25 crore paid for additional floor area ratio (FAR), said Arora.

Residents' body We will have a park at the site: RWA

Expressing strong objection to any building plan at the demolition site — which was supposed to be a green area — Emerald Court residents' association president, Uday Bhan Singh Teotia said, "We will move court if needed." "We are going to have a park over there," he said, adding that several proposals for a temple had been put forth which will be discussed soon.

Green area Twin towers came up on the 'promised' green area

The original building plan of Emerald Court approved by Noida authority in 2005 had earmarked a triangular green area, eventually on which the twin towers came up. In 2009, Supertech revised the building plan and conceived the 100 meters-tall infamous twin towers. Emerald Court residents moved the court in 2012 saying they had been lied to and requested the demolition of the illegal structure.

Demolition Twin towers went down in 9 seconds

The demolition of the "twin towers" took place using waterfall implosion. While the buildings were brought down in nine seconds, the dust cloud from the demolition took about 12 minutes to settle. The Rs. 20 crore demolition exercise sent over 900 apartments, valued at Rs. 500 crore, down the drain. The buildings were razed with 3,700 kilograms of explosives.