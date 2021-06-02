Two minor girls raped in Noida, Greater Noida; accused held

The accused in both cases have been arrested and legal proceedings are underway

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man living in the same neighborhood as her in Noida, Uttar Pradesh while a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in Greater Noida, the police said on Tuesday. "The accused in both the cases have been arrested and sent to jail," they further said.

Case

First matter was reported in Noida on May 30

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said that the first matter was reported in Noida by the girl's mother on May 30 after which an FIR was lodged and an investigation began. "The accused works as security personnel in a private company," police said. "The case was lodged at the Sector 49 Police Station," Shukla said.

IPC

Accused booked under Section 376 of IPC

"Police teams were formed to ensure the arrest of the man, who was held the very next day and sent to jail," Shukla said. Police said that the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (rape). Notably, the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are also invoked against the accused.

Quote

Aiming for a quick trial in fast track court: DCP

The DCP said that efforts will be made to file a quick charge sheet in the case and for a quick trial in a fast track court as it involves a child so that justice could be delivered without delay.

Greater Noida

Accused forced himself on second girl when parents were out

In the case of Greater Noida, the police said, "The man had recently come to Gautam Buddh Nagar for work and the girl's family had helped him get a rented accommodation." "On Monday, when girl's parents were out of home, the accused entered their house and forced himself on her," Shukla said.

Arrest

Accused has been arrested; legal proceedings are underway

"When the matter was reported to the police in Greater Noida, an FIR was lodged at the local Surajpur Police Station, and an investigation was launched immediately after which the accused was arrested," she further said. "The accused has been sent to jail for sexually assaulting the girl and legal proceedings are underway," she added.