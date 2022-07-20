India

SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in UP FIRs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 20, 2022, 03:11 pm

Supreme Court disbanded the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all cases filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Live Law reported The Court clubbed all the FIRs registered against Zubair and transferred them to Delhi Police Special Cell. Meanwhile, SC also disbanded the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Zubair's plea seeking quashing of six UP FIRs

Journalist and fact-checker Zubair had moved to the SC with a plea to quash all six UP Police FIRs against him. Cases have been registered against him in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Ghaziabad, and Muzzaffarnagar. On July 15, a Delhi court also granted bail to Zubair after his plea in the case registered against him by Delhi Police.