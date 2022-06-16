India

SC judge MR Shah suffers heart attack, airlifted to Delhi

Justice MR Shah was airlifted to Delhi for specialized treatment.

Supreme Court Judge Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a heart attack in Himachal Pradesh. Justice Shah was later flown to Delhi for treatment, according to NDTV. He stated in a short video message that he is well and on his way to Delhi. He had been to the hill state for a darshan (religious visit).

"By the grace of God. I am Ok and stable. Nothing to worry (about). I am reaching Delhi," Justice Shah said in the video circulated within the legal fraternity. "By the grace of God I had the 'darshan' (in some temple) yesterday (Wednesday) and the day before and thereafter, I am leaving with all blessings to me and my family," he added.

Hon'ble Justice MR Shah is stable and recovering. Any fake news may please be ignored. Prayers for his speedy Recovery.#JusticeMRShah pic.twitter.com/m7CKM0WrS4 — @𝚙𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚝𝚓𝚞𝚗𝚎𝚓𝚊 (@punitjuneja) June 16, 2022

Officials told NDTV that the Supreme Court authorities are coordinating with Home Ministry and bringing him to Delhi by an air ambulance for specialized treatment. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has been in touch with Justice M R Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs about bringing him to Delhi for treatment, they added.

Justice Shah formerly served as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. He is also a former Gujarat High Court Judge. He is going to retire on May 15, 2023. On November 2, 2018, he was appointed to the Supreme Court of India as a Judge. Last week, Justice Shah presided over a vacation bench at the Supreme Court.