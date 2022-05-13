India

Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG 2022 exam

The SC bench said, "any further extension will have a cascading effect on the admission schedule" fixed in 2016.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 scheduled to be held on May 21. The petitioners sought the deferment of the examination as it was clashing with the ongoing counseling process of NEET-PG 2021. The SC bench said, "any further extension will have a cascading effect on the admission schedule" fixed in 2016.

Context Why does this story matter?

While the aspirants wanted the deferment of the NEET-PG 2022 due to a lack of preparation time, the Centre said that a delay would impact patient care and treatment.

The Centre also argued that it will impact the careers of 2.06 lakh doctors who have registered this year.

Notably, only seven states were on board with the idea of postponing the exam.

Ruling What SC bench said while dismissing petition

The matter was heard by two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant. "As the country gets back on the rails following pandemic, the time schedule laid down by the court must be adhered to," the bench said. Postponement of the examination would create "chaos and uncertainty and would affect a large section of students who have registered for the examination," it added.

Notification What petitioners were demanding?

The petitioners, who are junior doctors, sought direction to quash the February 4 notification issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to either conduct the NEET PG-2022 examination on May 21 or postpone it. They said that the counseling process will end by May 9 and the exam will begin on May 21 leaving little time for preparation.

Reasons Why NEET-PG 2021 and 2022 schedule clashing?

NEET-PG 2021, which was scheduled for September 2021, was held five months later. The counseling scheduled to begin in October 2021 was initiated in January 2022. The delayed counseling schedule led to NEET-PG 2022 being deferred from April 2022 to May 2022. However, candidates with lower ranks would get to know about admissions at the last minute and would lose the chance to reapply.

AIQ counseling delay IMA seeks postponement of NEET-PG exam, writes to health minister

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday in its letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandiviya also requested the postponement of the exam. Mentioning the delay in All India Quota counseling, the IMA said "The difference between the NEET-PG 2022 exam date and the completion of 2021 counseling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for such an extremely difficult exam."

Internship Exam concerns career paths of lakhs of medical graduates: IMA

The IMA letter also mentioned thousands of interns who served as COVID-19 warriors who "are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination." The IMA stressed the need to defer NEET 2022 examinations as it "concerns career paths of lakhs of medical graduates".

Candidates have also been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the postponement of NEET PG 2022 with several doctors taking to Twitter with hashtags such as #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji. They had also written to the ministry of health and launched a week-long online protest. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Mandaviya to release the aspirants of mental stress by postponing the exam.