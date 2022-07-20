India

Encounter underway: It's Punjab Police vs Sidhu Moosewala shooting suspects

Encounter underway: It's Punjab Police vs Sidhu Moosewala shooting suspects

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 20, 2022, 02:22 pm 1 min read

Gangsters reportedly accused in Moosewala's killing are said to be hiding in a village, which has been surrounded by the police.

The Punjab Police is currently engaged in a shootout with suspects involved in the killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, as per media reports. Residents in the area have been advised by the cops to stay indoors. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa are said to be hiding in Bhakna village, which has been surrounded by the police.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the main conspirator in the killing after Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi, claimed that he and gangster Bishnoi had planned the singer's killing.

Brar claimed Moosewala was killed as revenge for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal.