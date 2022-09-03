India

Sonali Phogat's aide Sangwan was after her property, claims police

Sonali Phogat's aide Sudhir Sangwan had allegedly confessed to have drugged her.

Sudhir Sangwan — the aide of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat — who was arrested along with four others accused of conspiring and murdering her, is said to have been eying her property. The police have learned that he had access to Phogat's secret lockers and passwords. Sangwan, however, failed to open an electronic locker which the police have now seized.

While first touted as a heart attack, police last week revealed that Phogat was drugged by her associates.

The death of the former Bigg Boss contestant and content creator shocked many in the entertainment and political circles.

The Goa police last week registered a murder case following the postmortem and allegations by her family.

She was brought dead to a hospital on August 23.

Police recovered three diaries which contain details regarding BJP leaders and expenses. Phogat's nephews Vikas and Sachin had alleged that Sangwan was after her property. They alleged that Sangwan had also given her spiked pudding around two months before her death. In a CCTV footage from Curlie's Club before Phogat's death, Sangwan is seen forcing her to drink something, later identified as methamphetamine.

Sonali Phogat death case | We are still investigating scrutinizing the case. A conclusion can only be drawn once we are through with the investigation: Goa Police Inspector Theron D’Costa, who along with a team of Goa Police went to Hisar a few days back pic.twitter.com/rsx6YrnAu8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

While Phogat's family was disappointed with the investigation and has been demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, no official word on it has come yet. Earlier, Haryana CM Manohal Lal Khattar spoke to Goa CM Pramod Sawant, who in turn had shared a confidential report with him. A team of Goa police reached Haryana to probe the case with Haryana police.

Five accused have been arrested in the case so far, including Sangwan and computer operator Shivam, Curlie's restaurant owner, a hotel staffer, and a drug peddler. Earlier, the police revealed that Phogat was deceptively given methamphetamine and she may have died under its influence. Goa police registered two cases in Phogat's death - a murder case and a narcotics case.