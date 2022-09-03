Jharkhand: MPs Manoj Tiwari, Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing plane's takeoff
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliament members Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari have been booked after reportedly forcing authorities at Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport to allow their chartered jet for a night takeoff. The case was registered following a complaint by the airport's DSP Suman Anan. Nine people were charged with endangering the lives of others and criminal trespass, including Debey, Tiwari, and the airport director.
On August 31, Tiwari, Dubey, his family, and other persons broke into the high-security Air Traffic Control (ATC) facility at the Deoghar airport without authorization and exerted pressure to get their private jet cleared to takeoff. The airport was just recently opened, however night time operations have not yet been authorized. Airport flight services are currently permitted up to 30 minutes before sunset.
According to the complainant, the time of sunset on the day of the incident was 6:03 pm. The chartered flight with the BJP leaders on board took off at 6:17 pm. "The airport authority did not object. We took permission from the director of the airport I am ready to fight the case, we will put forward our side of the events," Dubey said.
On Friday, Dubey and Deoghar District Magistrate (DM) Manjunath Bhajantri got into a Twitter spat after the DM alleged that he "breached national security" by circumventing safety norms and forcibly obtaining authorization for his travel. "I'd suggest you study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you," Dubey said while hitting back at Bhajantri.
Hon’ble MP Sir,— Manjunath Bhajantri IAS (@mbhajantri) September 2, 2022
Few questions.
1. Who authorised you to enter ATC Room?
2. Who authorised your two children to enter ATC Room?
3. Who authorised your supporters to enter ATC Building? https://t.co/jI562TIA2X
I’d suggest you to study aviation rules again. As an IAS officer, the nation expects better from you. Now the matter is under investigation at all possible levels, please comment further only after reading aviation and airport rules carefully henceforth. सावधानी हटी दुर्घटना घटी। https://t.co/K1h3CII8Id— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 2, 2022