Anil Chauhan: India's 'super thief' who stole 5,000 luxury cars

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 09, 2022, 08:59 pm 2 min read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Anil Chauhan's Rs. 10 crore villa and other valuables.

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested India's 'Super Thief,' Anil Chauhan, who is suspected of stealing over 5,000 automobiles over the last two decades, among other things, The Indian Express reported. The arrest came after nearly three months of the police chase. Chauhan is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes pricey clothing, gold jewelry, and a Rs. 10 crore mansion.

Details Chauhan's network was spread over many states, outside country

According to police, Chauhan has been running a network of 25 to 30 associated operating in different states and outside the country as well, particularly in Nepal. They would assist him in the sale of stolen cars. With his criminal record and past arrests, Chauhan was difficult to locate as he would disappear after doing the thefts, police added.

Do you know? He would fake identity using luxury cars, as per police

An official claimed that 52-year-old Chauhan would drive about in luxury automobiles while pretending to be a businessman or a government employee. "He was a contractor working with the Assam government and has sources there," an officer told The Indian Express.

Plan What made his arrest possible?

As per the Indian Express, the Delhi Police became aware of Chauhan after a series of expensive SUV and sedan thefts in the heart of Delhi. Inspector Sandeep Godara's squad, who was looking into the thefts, suspected Chauhan's involvement. Then, teams were dispatched to Assam, Sikkim, Nepal, and the NCR to search for him, according to the police.

Action Police recovered six pistols from his possession

The Delhi Police reportedly heard on August 23 that Chauhan had arrived in Delhi and was getting ready to do other crimes with his companions. They launched the massive operation and arrested him at Delhi's DBG Road while riding a bike and carrying a pistol. Later, five more pistols were recovered from his possession, according to The Indian Express.

Information Chauhan was involved in smuggling

During the past two decades, Chauhan not only stole cars but also hunted endangered wildlife such as rhinos for their horns, according to authorities. He also allegedly transfers illegal weaponry in his cars, according to them. After committing over 181 offenses, the court declared him a proclaimed offender. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized his Rs. 10 crore villa and other valuables.