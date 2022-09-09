Delhi

Gurugram: Kunal Kamra's show cancelled over Bajrang Dal, VHP threats

Gurugram: Kunal Kamra's show cancelled over Bajrang Dal, VHP threats

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 09, 2022, 08:57 pm 2 min read

Studio Xo decided to cancel the show after right-wing outfit members visited the venue.

A bar in Gurugram has decided to cancel a show by comedian Kunal Kamra after protest threats from right-wing groups. The show, scheduled to be held at Studio Xo Bar next weekend, was canned by its management after the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram. The groups have alleged that Kamra "mocks Hindu deities".

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the last few months, many comedians have had to face cancellations due to right-wing groups' protests.

In August, comedian Munawar Faruqui's show scheduled to be held in an auditorium in Delhi, was canceled after the Delhi Police refused to grant permission.

In October last year, Kamra's show in Bengaluru was canceled after certain groups threatened to shut down the venue.

Show Right-wing groups wrote letter, went to bar

According to The Indian Express, Kamra's show at the Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29, scheduled for September 17 and 18, was canceled on Friday afternoon. Apart from submitting a memorandum to the Gurugram administration, 6-7 members of the groups also visited the club on Wednesday and threatened to protest. Kamra, a vocal critic of the BJP, has not officially announced the cancellation

Gods What did their letter say?

The memorandum submitted to Gurugram district authorities alleged that Kamra makes fun of Hindu gods and godesses. It further said, "Having the show can create tensions in the area. We request you to immediately cancel it otherwise members of VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests." VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal also shared a copy online and pleaded for his arrest.

Twitter Post Kamra is anti-Hindu, hatemonger: VHP spokesperson

VHP today given a letter to the @DC_Gurugram to cancel the show of AntiHindu Kunal Kamra scheduled in Gurugram on 17th of this month. These hatemongers must be booked under panel provisions of law. Can't be allowed to perform in public. The @gurgaonpolice sud take action. pic.twitter.com/jbLWPX4IRU — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) September 9, 2022

Quote 'Kamra attacks the Hindu faith'

Bajrang Dal's Praveen Saini alleged that Kamra has repeatedly insulted Hindu gods and godesses in his stand-up comedy bits. "We showed the organizers the videos of his acts...Such artists who attack Hindu faith will not be allowed to perform in Gurugram," he reportedly said.

Bar How has the management reacted?

Studio Xo decided to cancel the show after right-wing outfit members visited the venue. Manager Sahil Dawra said, "Two men from Bajrang Dal had come and they threatened to disrupt the show...I don't want any risk to my company so we have decided to cancel it." However, Kamra said that the organizers have not reached out to him regarding the cancellation.