Delhi: Three dead, several trapped as Azad Market building collapses

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 09, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Narrow streets made it difficult for rescue operations to be undertaken in Sheesh Mahal locality of Azad Nagar on Friday.

A four-storey building under construction at Azad Market in Delhi collapsed on Friday morning reportedly killing at least three people while five others were rescued. Several people are feared trapped under the debris as around 15 laborers were in the building when it came down. As many as four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, said the fire department.

Twitter Post Injured were rushed to the hospital with rescue work underway

Five persons were trapped after a building collapsed in North #Delhi's Azad Market area.



The official said that 2 labourers were rescued from the debris were rushed to a nearby government hospital. They also said more people were trapped and the rescue operation was on. pic.twitter.com/TiPdZ9EE4m — IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2022

Rescue Narrow streets make it difficult for rescue operations

Eyewitnesses said children, who were passing near the building to go to school, are also suspected to be trapped under the rubble. As the site of the incident, Sheesh Mahal, is a residential area with congested streets, rescue workers are struggling to get excavators inside to remove the debris. Locals are engaged in rescue operations along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Building Neighboring homes evacuated for safety

The building is said to be constructed illegally and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allegedly not taken any action. At least 11 homes are inches from the debris and its residents are afraid of the rubble falling on the foundation of their homes The neighboring homes were asked to evacuate as the rescue and relief operation could go on throughout the night.

Twitter Post MCD accused of not acting swiftly

4 storey building collapses in Old Delhi Azad market. Illegally constructed, no action taken from MCD. At least 11 homes within an inch of this debris. Families afraid the debris will fall on their foundations. #News pic.twitter.com/l2Qzf42iRf — Milan Sharma MSD (@Milan_reports) September 9, 2022

Details Prima facie, building couldn't bear its weight: Police

Delhi North District DCP, Sagar Singh Kalsi told The Indian Express that prima facie, it appeared that the building under construction could not bear its weight and collapsed. Delhi Fire Service official Ravinder Singh said that as it was hard for excavators to approach the spot, they were using a live detector. The NDRF team has arrived with its dog squad.

Twitter Post Listen to eyewitness accounts