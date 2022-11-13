Delhi

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 13, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

On Saturday, Delhi's AQI was 311 as people gasped for fresh air

Air quality in Delhi stayed in "very poor" category on Sunday as people woke up again to a thick blanket of smog covering the sky. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) report, the national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning is 320. On Saturday, Delhi's AQI was 311 as people gasped for fresh air.

Report Punjab reports over 2,000 stubble-burning incidents

On Saturday, Punjab recorded 2,467 stubble-burning cases. Meanwhile, Bathinda reported a total of 358 farm fires, triggering cumulative farm fire cases from September 15 till Saturday to spike to more than 43,100. However, stubble-burning cases are 27% less when compared to 58,976 crop residue-burning instances reported in the same window in 2021.

Numbers A detailed look at Delhi's AQI data

According to the SAFAR official data, Delhi's Pusa reported an AQI of 326, while Dhirpur and Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 319 and 315, respectively. Meanwhile, Delhi airport (T3) reported a 315 AQI, with Mathura road reporting a 324 AQI. Furthermore, AQI at Delhi University and IIT Delhi stood at 317 and 349, respectively.

Twitter Post Watch: Visuals of smog blanket engulfing Delhi on Sunday morning

#WATCH | Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'Very poor' category with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 320.



Visuals from the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/Jvi1aoTu0z — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

Information Delhi-NCR records 'very poor' air quality

People living in National Capital Region (NCR) also witnessed poor air quality on Sunday as Noida registered "very poor" air quality with an AQI of 341. Meanwhile, the AQI in Gurugram stood at 324, with the air quality remaining in the "very poor" category.

Twitter Post Tweet: Hazy morning in NCR

उत्तर प्रदेश: नोएडा में एयर क्वालिटी बहुत खराब होने की वजह से धुंध है।



सिस्टम ऑफ एयर क्वालिटी एंड वेदर फोरकास्टिंग एंड रिसर्च (SAFAR) के अनुसार नोएडा में AQI 341 (बहुत खराब) श्रेणी में है। pic.twitter.com/JnqYnCuhVD — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 13, 2022

Fighting pollution Over 5,800 vehicles challaned in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Saturday announced that they issued over 5,800 challans as part of restrictions on BS IV diesel and BS III petrol vehicles to combat air pollution. "As part of restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles till November 13 to fight pollution, 5,882 vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 a.m. on November 11," DTP tweeted.