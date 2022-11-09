Delhi

Primary schools reopen as Delhi remains under thick smog blanket

Nov 09, 2022

Primary schools in Delhi reopened, and outdoor activities once again resumed for all classes on Wednesday

Delhi's air quality again deteriorated on Wednesday as Delhiites woke up to a thick smog-covered morning with people gasping for fresh air. The overall air quality index (AQI) of the national capital deteriorated to 339 from 321 on Tuesday, as per the new data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world, posing a significant health threat for its almost three crore citizens.

Every year, Delhi's AQI turns hazardous during winter due to stubble burning, vehicular and industrial pollution, etc.

As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee's analysis from 2021, people breathe the worst air in the capital between November 1 and 15.

Pollution numbers AQI drops in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, numerous parts of the Delhi-NCR recorded an overall drop in the (AQI). For example, Gurugram recorded 338 AQI (very poor category), while Noida's AQI was 371 (very poor category) on Wednesday morning. The air quality in the capital is expected to deteriorate further as the day progresses amid unfavorable meteorological conditions.

Primary schools Delhi schools reopen from today

While Primary schools in Delhi reopened, outdoor activities too resumed for all classes on Wednesday. Amid the high pollution levels, the government of Delhi declared additional measures on November 4. These included closing primary schools and work-from-home for 50% of its employees. Furthermore, schools have also enforced a few precautions to protect students from pollution.

Details What AQI is healthy for people?

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered to be "good," and anything between 51 and 100 is "satisfactory." An AQI between 101 to 200 is deemed "moderate," with 201-300 and 301-400 AQI considered "poor" and "very poor," respectively. However, anything between 401 and 500 is categorized as "severe" when breathing becomes tough.