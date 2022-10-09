India

Yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra, incessant rains lash Delhi

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 09, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, especially Nilgiris district, on Sunday.

October witnesses the retreat of the monsoon but this year after a prolonged dry spell, incessant rains in Delhi and other parts of the country have thrown life off gear. Continuous showers ranging from moderate to heavy rains on Saturday left several areas of Delhi waterlogged while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more downpour in the national capital region (NCR) for Sunday.

Twitter Post Continuous rains caused traffic snarls across the capital

Delhi wakes up to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall; visuals from East Vinod Nagar pic.twitter.com/todRTaJjls — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Delhi Rains brought temperature down by 10 degrees

Delhi saw the second highest rainfall since 2007 in 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday morning at 8:30, as per IMD data. During this period, rainfall was measured at 74 mm bringing the mercury down by 10 degree Celsius. The day-night temperature gap fell to a record low with the second consecutive day of rains, improving the air quality level to 'satisfactory' on Sunday.

Maharashtra Mumbai receives highest rainfall ever on October 8, 9

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Mumbai, Pune, and other regions. Mumbai saw 114 mm of rain in 24 hours on Saturday, which is the highest ever recorded between October 8 and 9. The overall record for the highest rainfall in a day was on October 15, 1988, at 140.8 mm.

Information Several landslides in Sikkim

Sikkim witnessed multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall impeding road connectivity between the Himalayan state and West Bengal. Heavy boulders have blocked National Highway 10 at two places between Singtam and Rangpo in east Sikkim, reported PTI.

Twitter Post Hemkund Sahib receives fresh snow

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district enshrouded in a white cover of snow as it receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/RPpDN1uC40 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

Uttarakhand/UP Four dead in separate districts of UP

An orange alert was issued for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh among other states. Lightning killed a person in Banda district while Lakhimpur Kheri, Etah, and Ambedkar Nagar districts reported one death each in other rain-related incidents. Some parts of Uttarakhand witnessed snowfall with Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district covered in a blanket of snow. A landslide led to the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road being closed.

Rajasthan Active disturbance system in west Rajasthan

Rajasthan also witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Four people died and seven were injured by lightning in Pali and Chittorgarh on Saturday. More rains are likely in the eastern parts of the state over the next two days due to a system of active disturbance. A yellow alert was sounded for the region along with west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Sunday.