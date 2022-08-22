Delhi: Farmers' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar; high vigil at borders
The Delhi Police has beefed up security across the city—especially at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders—with farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calling for a mahapanchayat from Monday at Jantar Mantar. The protest was called over the Centre's unfulfilled promises and seeking the removal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra—whose son had allegedly run over a farmers' rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, killing several protesters.
- The protest comes months after the farmers' victory march in December 2021—which marked the end of their 15-month agitation—following the revocation of three farm laws by the Centre in November.
- It also led to the reopening of Delhi's borders, allowing easier entry and exit from the national capital.
- Some of the farmers' demands, however, remained unmet, especially the implementation of maximum support price (MSP).
Delhi | Farmers begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against unemployment, amid heavy police and security presence— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022
Police have heightened security at the three border entry points to Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri pic.twitter.com/cjzH2xGccE
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said it had denied permission for the farmers' protest, reported News18. Concrete barricades have been put up at Delhi's borders to restrict entry as farmers from several states are expected to join the protest. On Sunday, the police detained SKM leader Rakesh Tikait when he trying to enter Delhi, saying it was to prevent "undue gathering" in the capital.
Last week, the SKM held a 75-hour protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, which Mishra represents in Lok Sabha. It was called off on Saturday, and the SKM said it would devise a future strategy in a meeting in Delhi on September 6. To recall, Mishra's son—Ashish Mishra—mowed down several farmers in October 2021 who were protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri following Mishra's "provocative" statements.
Along with the borders, the Delhi Police is also monitoring major intersections, railway tracks, and metro stations in Delhi to avoid any untoward incidents. Earlier on July 31, farmers from Punjab had blocked the railway track at Vallah in Amritsar, protesting against the Centre at Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala, Barwala in Panchkula, and Cheeka in Kaithal to press for their unfulfilled demands.