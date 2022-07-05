Lifestyle

Here's how to make your monsoon wedding memorable

Here's how to make your monsoon wedding memorable

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 05, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

For an indoor wedding choose a place with glass ceiling (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we all want to have a memorable wedding. The monsoon season, bringing respite from the sweltering summer heat delivers joy. If you are getting married in this romantic weather, make it the most beautiful day of your life. Wedding curators Aaradhana and Prateek Kashyap share tips to help you plan your wedding.

Venue Opt for an indoor wedding venue

Monsoon means we can expect rain any time of the day, so make sure the venue for functions is rain-proof. Opt for an indoor venue with glass walls, transparent ceilings, or windows to enjoy the lovely weather. Make sure your venue has a constant power supply as there can be sudden power outages. Always have a backup plan if you want an outdoor wedding.

Decor Go for a vibrant and colorful decor

Brighten up the gloomy rainy day with vibrant and colorful wedding decor. Avoid real flowers as they spoil easily in the rain, or might attract insects; use origami instead. Use sheer curtains, glassware, bright floral print fabrics, colorful umbrellas, boats, danglers, and fairy lights for decor. At outdoor venues, avoid using props as they might fall during heavy rains and winds.

Season specials Monsoon essentials to keep in mind

Ensure valet service for guests at the venue so that they can easily leave their vehicles and move in when it's raining. You must keep a hot beverage station to serve tea/coffee and snacks the moment guests arrive. Plan out flexible times for your rituals keeping in mind traffic jams. Set up a photo session zone with a pretty rainy background for guests.

Food It all comes down to good food!

Have plenty of live stations for snacks and beverages spread out to avoid crowding. Avoid raw salads, leafy veggies, or cold beverages as they can make you fall sick easily. Make sure the food is freshly prepared, as monsoon brings with it a lot of bugs and food allergies. Sweet dishes like hot jalebis and gulab jamuns must be included in your menu.