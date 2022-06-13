India

Delhi witnesses 25 severe heat days, highest in 10 years

Delhi has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 °C at some places.

Delhi has registered a maximum temperature of 42 °C or higher on 25 days this summer season so far, the highest number of severe heat days since 2012, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data. Thirty days in 2012 saw the city's maximum temperature exceed 42 °C. To note, the number of such days stood at 35 in 2010, the highest since 1951.

Context Why does this story matter?

Parts of India were scorched by brutal heatwaves in March-April as scant rainfall and weak western disturbances contributed to an early onset of summer.

Northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years, leading to increased power demand and coal shortages across India.

In 2022, Delhi experienced its second-warmest April in 72 years, with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 °C.

Fact Delhi recorded only six severe heat days in 2021

Delhi experienced six severe heat days in 2021 and just three in 2020—the lowest since 1997 when two such days were registered. Delhi saw maximum temperatures of 42 °C or higher on 16 days in 2019 and 19 days in 2018, while it was 15 days each in 2017 and 2016, 18 days in 2015, 15 days in 2014, and 17 days in 2013.

Context Delhi witnessed six heatwaves spells since March

This summer, Delhi has experienced six heatwaves so far, with the deadliest occurring in mid-May when temperatures reached 49 °C in some areas. The most recent heatwave began on June 2 in the absence of significant western disturbances and an upsurge of hot, dry westerly winds. Nevertheless, normal rainfall is expected with 99% of the rainfall chances of the long period average, per IMD.

Relief soon Brief relief from heat in Delhi soon: IMD

The weather department also predicted a significant drop in temperatures in Delhi from Wednesday-Thursday (June 15-16). The IMD predicted dispersed to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in north India, including Delhi, from Wednesday-Thursday due to a fresh western disturbance and lower level easterlies. The IMD also forecasted that maximum temperatures in northwest India will drop by 2-3 °C starting Tuesday.

Information No significant heatwave from June 16-22: IMD

Maximum temperatures in northwest India are expected to remain "below-normal to near-normal" between Thursday and next Wednesday (June 16-22), per the IMD's extended range forecast. "No significant heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," the IMD stated.