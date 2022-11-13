India

Dr. Randeep Guleria's 30-year-long AIIMS journey ends with voluntary retirement

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 13, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

His retirement came after over a month since the institute appointed Dr. M Srinivas as director

Dr. Randeep Guleria, former Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi, has taken voluntary retirement. With the decision, his 30-year-long association with the institution came to an end. Guleria's original five-year term as the director, which was to end in March this year, had been extended twice till September. He had recently applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), which was approved.

The former director has ended his association with the institute reportedly to join a private hospital as "he is already in talks with its management." Guleria is the only director of the institute who completed his five-year tenure besides getting two extensions before he decided to leave. Retirement has come after over a month since the institute appointed Dr. M Srinivas as director.

In 1992, Guleria joined the AIIMS as an assistant professor in the department of medicine. After 19 years in 2011, he created the department of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine, which he headed until he was elevated to head the institute. He joined AIIMS as a director on March 28, 2017 for a period of five years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in India in March 2020, Guleria, when heading AIIMS, played a key role in leading the government's response. He is credited for creating awareness about the novel virus that caused the deaths of 5.31 lakh people and infected 4.47 crore across India. In 2015, the President of India awarded him with the prestigious Padma Shri.