This Islamic institute in Kerala is teaching its students Sanskrit

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 13, 2022, 03:49 pm 3 min read

All conversations between the professor and the students are in Sanskrit during the class

An Islamic institution in Kerala is sending positive signs of communal and religious harmony by teaching Sanskrit to its students. As per PTI report, individuals wearing long white robes can be heard reciting mantras and slokas in Sanskrit under the supervision of Hindu gurus, which is what makes this Muslim educational organization from Kerala's Thrissur district so special.

Context Why does this story matter?

While political parties in the state are at 'war' over the alleged "saffronization" of higher education institutions or they becoming centers of communism, this Islamic institution is becoming a beacon of hope by educating its students about the Ramayana and Sanskrit along with the Quran and Urdu.

However, the issue has been getting the right faculty to teach Upanishads, Sanskrit to students.

Details Building knowledge and awareness about other religions

Run by Malik Deenar Islamic Complex (MIC), the Academy of Sharia and Advanced Studies (ASAS) principal Onampilly Muhammad Faizy said that the aim behind teaching students Puranas, Sanskrit, Upanishads, etc., is to increase their knowledge and awareness regarding other religions. As per reports, all conversations between the professor and the students are in Sanskrit during the class.

Quote Students should know about other religions: Principal

Another reason for teaching the students Sanskrit at MIC ASAS was due to Faizy's academic background when he was taught Shankara philosophy, reports said. "Therefore, I felt that students should know about other religions and their customs and practices. But an in-depth study of Sanskrit as well as the 'Upanishads', 'shastras', 'vedantams' would not be possible during the eight-year study period," he stated.

Information Reason behind selective teaching

Essential parts from the Ramayana, Upanishads, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita are taught selectively in Sanskrit to the students over eight years after their Class 10 completion. This form of selective teaching is due to the institution being mainly a Sharia college where other languages, like English and Urdu, are taught other than a degree course in Arts due to its affiliation with Calicut University.

Information Reaction of students on learning Sanskrit

According to some students, it was tough to learn Sanskrit initially, just like Arabic, but continuous practice made it easier over time. Another student revealed that he was excited to learn Sanskrit and listen to the 'slokas.'

Data Kerala's Muslim population

According to reports, Kerala has approximately 9,216,875 Muslim and 18,990,024 Hindu populations. The state's approximate total population in 2022 is around 34,698,876. According to the Census of India's 2011 figures, 54.73% of Kerala's total population were Hindus, and 26.56% were Muslims. Furthermore, Christians amount to 18.38%, and the remaining 0.33% follow other religions or have no religion.