Want to get a law degree from US? Read this!

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 15, 2022, 06:00 am 3 min read

Law degrees are one of the most prestigious. Lawyers not only have the opportunity to earn a high income but are also vital to the judiciary besides other fields. The US is known for its exceptional education system when it comes to law schools. Looking to study law in the US? Here are the top six colleges, per US News & World Report rankings.

#6 New York University (NYU)

NYU offers a dynamic educational experience for students. It is the largest independent research university in the US and provides the famous "New York experience" to students. Offering a variety of courses from liberal arts to professional degrees, including law, undergraduates can choose from over 230 programs. At NYU's School of Law, the full-time tuition fee is $73,414, per US News & World Report.

#5 University of Chicago

The University of Chicago, known for its rigorous academic curriculum, has produced many notable leaders. It offers over 50 undergraduate majors and over 40 minors. The small but prestigious research institute requires all students to complete the school's core curriculum. The tuition for a full-time program at the Law School of the University of Chicago stands at $72,081, as per the latest records.

#4 Columbia University

Columbia University is one of the eight Ivy League schools and is among the most prestigious research universities in the US. All undergraduate students are required to pass a set of common courses, which includes debate, covering literature to humanities and sciences, known as its core curriculum. At the Law School at Columbia University, the full-time tuition fee charged reportedly stands at $76,088.

#3 Harvard University

Founded in 1636, Harvard University is the first institution of higher learning to ever exist in the US. It reportedly offers 50 undergraduate majors and is also widely viewed as the gold standard for education. The historic university campus has several museums, world-class research facilities, and the largest academic library in the world. At its law school, the full-time tuition fee is $68,962.

#2 Stanford University

The prestigious Stanford University is known to be extremely selective. It is quite popular for its law, business, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs. This world-renowned university offers need-based financial aid to almost half of undergrads, making it possible for all admitted candidates to attend school. The full-time tuition at the Law School at Stanford University is $66,396, per the latest records.

#1 Yale University

Yale University has been one of the leading Ivy League schools since its inception. With state-of-the-art research facilities, a residential college system, and a reputation for producing many leaders, it is perhaps the most elite American academic institution. The revolutionary education system at Yale reserves its position as the top law university on this list. The full-time tuition at its Law School is $69,433.