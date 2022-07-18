Career

5 scholarships for every engineering student

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 18, 2022

5 scholarships for every engineering student

Engineering is one of the most popular streams of study opted by Indian students.

Engineering is one of the most popular streams of study opted by Indian students. For many, it is a dream to become an engineer and get a well-paying job at reputed firms. Top private institutions or universities usually charge Rs. 7-20 lakh for an engineering degree, which may not be feasible for students from low/middle-income households. Here are five engineering scholarships that can help.

For all candidates Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Fellowship

The Centre's Department of Science and Technology offers Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Fellowship for students pursuing engineering, science, and medical courses. To be eligible, General category candidates must have scored at least 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12, while SC/ST students should have 50% in Classes 10 and 12. They're required to clear an aptitude test and interview. Selected candidates get Rs. 4,000-7,000/month.

Economically backward sections LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarships

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) provides merit-based scholarships for engineering students from economically backward sections of society. Candidates must have 60% marks in their Class 12 examination with a family income of less than Rs. 1 lakh per year. An allowance of Rs. 1,000/month is awarded to suitable candidates. This scholarship also includes vocational and technical courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

For minority communities Merit-Cum-Means Based Scholarships

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs provides merit-based scholarships to students from minority communities—like Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi (Zoroastrian)—with a family income below Rs. 2,50,000/year. Annually, 60,000 scholarships are offered to students admitted to recognized engineering colleges/universities. The respective state department pays the course fees directly to the concerned institute. Besides, candidates can get an allowance of up to Rs. 10,000/year.

Over 80% in Class 12 Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students

The Centre's Ministry of Education provides scholarships to deserving candidates seeking financial assistance in their graduate/postgraduate studies. Various state education boards divide the number of scholarships available among themselves, with 50% reserved for female students. Those who scored over 80% in Class 12 and are pursuing full-time professional courses from recognized colleges/universities are eligible. Students can get up to Rs. 10,000 every academic year.

Candidates aged below 30 ONGC Scholarship for deserving students

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) offers scholarships for deserving students from SC/ST/OBC categories. Of these, 50% are reserved for girls. General category students from economically weaker backgrounds are also eligible. Candidates must be aged below 30 years and have at least 60% marks in Class 12 examinations. Up to Rs. 48,000/year is awarded across the four-year term of the candidate's engineering degree.