BCA vs BTech: Eligibility, scope, salary, everything you should know

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 19, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

BCA vs BTech in India: All you need to know.

In India, BTech and BCA are among the most popular undergraduate courses. BCA focuses on computer applications and information technology. It involves computer programming, software development, computer languages, and content related to computers. Meanwhile, BTech involves studying engineering and technology-related subjects. It is a technical degree and there is scope to specialize in fields like mechanical, chemical, civil, and computer science, among others.

Eligibility Who is eligible for BCA and BTech?

BCA: Students from any stream who have passed the 10+2 level with English as a subject and a minimum score of 45-55% marks are eligible. BTech: Students who have passed the 10+2-level examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks are generally eligible.

Educational options Higher education options available after BCA and BTech

BCA: After BCA, students can pursue MCA for higher studies in the fields of programming and computers. An MBA is good for a business and entrepreneurial career. Master's courses in information management, computer management, and information security management are some other options. BTech: Students can pursue MTech/ME courses in their preferred specializations. Those interested in business and management can also opt for an MBA.

Career Options What are the career options after BCA and BTech?

After BCA, one can get jobs like web developer, software tester, system engineer, junior programmer, software developer, etc. in both private and public sectors. In comparison, BTech degree holders specializing in computer sciences can find technical jobs like data analyst, database administrator, game developer, etc. If their specialization is in information technology, they can get jobs like product manager, computer programmer, maintenance engineer, etc.

Salary package What is the salary after BCA and BTech?

After completing a BCA degree, the average salary package for graduates might range between Rs. 2-8 lakh per annum. Meanwhile, getting a BTech degree from a top institute like IIT would ensure a higher salary averaging Rs. 8-20 lakh per annum. BTech graduates from other institutes can earn about Rs. 4-9 lakh per annum. This varies on the type of company that is hiring.