Delhiites, avoid these roads for 4 days starting today

Interpol AGM: Traffic restrictions will be in place at several areas in Delhi between October 18 and 21

India is hosting the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi for four days starting Tuesday. It will be held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, for which delegates from various countries have arrived. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating certain roads in the national capital would witness restrictions and diversions until Friday to ensure the smooth movement of international delegates.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delegates from 195 countries, including ministers, police chiefs and senior officers, and support staff, among others, are participating in the 90th Annual General Assembly (AGM) of the Interpol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on Tuesday and address the delegates as well.

Notably, India is hosting the Interpol AGM after 25 years as part of its 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Traffic restrictions Avoid certain roads in the capital city: Traffic Police

In view of the Interpol's AGM, the Delhi Traffic Police has asked people to avoid traveling on certain roads until Friday. These include Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Ashoka Road, and Janpath.

Information Traffic to be affected on these roads too

Apart from the aforementioned roads, traffic volume would also be regulated on Panchsheel Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Bhisma Pitamah Marg, Aerocity, T3 Approach Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, and Gurgaon Road.

Advisory 'Work from home, use public transport'

Delhi's Traffic Police Department has also asked companies to allow employees to work from home or reduce their working hours on these four days. The traffic police also requested commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles to minimize the traffic volume on roads. They advised people to take extra time to reach the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic regulations Delegates staying in 7 hotels in Delhi

The international delegates attending the Interpol's AGM are staying in seven hotels in the national capital including, The Imperial, Shangri La, The Lalit, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency, and The Ashok Hotel, as per the advisory issued. The traffic movement on roads that are near these hotels would be also regulated.

About Interpol's top decision-making body

To note, the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization, which is commonly known as the Interpol, is the international organization's top decision-making body. The General Assembly consists of representatives from all of Interpol's member nations and convenes a meeting once every year.