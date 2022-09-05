Politics

As Tamil Nadu launches Delhi-model schools, Kejriwal pitches opposition unity

As Tamil Nadu launches Delhi-model schools, Kejriwal pitches opposition unity

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 05, 2022, 04:35 pm 3 min read

Stalin launched 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools broadly based on Delhi model schools.

Tamil Nadu inaugurated the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, broadly based on Delhi government schools, on Monday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, reportedly launched the scheme aimed at upgrading the state's education system. "If all governments come together—like Tamil Nadu and Delhi—we can make India's government schools the best in just five years," Kejriwal said.

Context Why does this story matter?

MK Stalin visited Delhi in April and surveyed various government schools there with Kejriwal.

While praising their infrastructure, Stalin had said TN would set up similar education facilities for its students and, after the completion of the work, invited Kejriwal for the inauguration.

With education being a key agenda in Kejriwal's politics, the scheme's launch helps him make political inroads in Tamil Nadu too.

Launch TN gets schools modeled on Delhi's education system

As many as 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools of the Tamil Nadu government were launched on Monday, which are based on Delhi's education model. Kejriwal and Stalin also launched the "Pudhumai Penn Scheme" at the Bharathi Women's College in Chennai. This "modern woman" scheme grants financial assistance of Rs. 1,000/month to girls—who have studied Classes 6-12 at government schools—pursuing higher studies.

Twitter Post Watch: Stalin welcomes AAP chief Kejriwal

HISTORIC!



On the invitation of Tamil Nadu CM @mkstalin, Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal took part in the launch of 26 Schools of Excellence, 15 Model Schools Puthumai Penn Thittam scheme of TN Govt



When govts join hands for an Education Revolution, India will truly become No. 1 📚🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ImivM5oFMv — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 5, 2022

Quote Education not prioritized in last 75 years: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal has stated while education should have been given the foremost importance over the last 75 years, that didn't happen in India. Congratulating Stalin over the scheme, Kejriwal said, "Out of the 27 crore kids that go to school in India, two-thirds go to a government school... How can India become number one...when 66% students are getting rotten education?"

Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers shower praise on each other

Meanwhile, Stalin said, "Kejriwal is a fighter. He left his job as an IRS officer to serve the public... We're happy that such a celebrated leader is here today." Praising Stalin for the speedy development of new schools, Kejriwal further stated, "After visiting Delhi, 26 Schools of Excellence will now be started in Tamil Nadu. I'm pleasantly surprised...[Stalin] has done it in six months."

Twitter Post 'CMs rarely go to see schools in other states'

We rarely see CMs visiting other states to see their schools. Mostly, the time of a politician goes in politics



After visiting Delhi, 26 Schools of Excellence will now be started in Tamil Nadu. I'm pleasantly surprised, CM @mkstalin has done it in 6 months



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/rrhfSFIe8T — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 5, 2022

Analysis How does the 'collaboration' help both parties?

The launch in TN provided Kejriwal another opportunity to project the AAP's "successful" education model for other states, say experts. It also helps the AAP strengthen its "national party" narrative, which can increase its chances of success in the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. The new schools also fit the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Dravidian model encompassing women empowerment and social justice.