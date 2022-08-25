India

Incessant rains batter MP, Rajasthan; red alert in Himachal districts

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 25, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

IMD has forecast heavy downpours over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the Northeast on August 27 and 28.

Heavy monsoon rains have thrown life out of gear in several districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where people are facing a flood-like situation. Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters and is providing relief materials to the affected in these states on Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the Northeast on August 27 and 28.

Rajasthan 4,000 rescued as situation remains critical in Baran, Bundi districts

Around 4,000 people were rescued in the last two days in Rajasthan. Floods washed two people away while two others went missing in Baran and Bundi districts on Tuesday. Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, and Bundi are facing floods following torrential rains. The Kalisindh river is flowing above the danger mark. On Wednesday, the situation improved as the water level receded in some places.

Madhya Pradesh All major dams, river overflowing in the state

Nearly 2,400 people were shifted from flood-hit areas to safer places in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan surveyed the flooded regions in Vidisha, Raisen, Guna, Rajgarh, Sehore, Sagar, and Bhopal districts. Around 1,500 people rescued from Vidisha and 500 people from Rajgarh have been accommodated in relief camps. Narmada, Chambal, Parvati, Kshipra, and Shivana rivers are in spate with all major dams overflowing.

Himachal Pradesh Red alert issued for Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, and Kangra districts

Heavy rains have been lashing Himachal Pradesh for two days. IMD has forecast heavy downpours for the next two days in over 10 districts and issued a red alert for four districts — Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, and Kangra. Electricity supply is disrupted as 475 transformers have shut down and 147 roads have gone under water. Residents and tourists have been cautioned against landslide-prone areas.

Gujarat 23 gates of Sardar Sarovar dam opened

With heavy inflow into the Sardar Sarovar dam from Madhya Pradesh, authorities have opened 23 gates releasing over six cusecs of flood water into the Narmada river. After the river began flowing above the danger mark of 24 feet in Bharuch district, nearly 100 residents in low-lying areas near the river were shifted to safer places.