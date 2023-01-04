India

Cold wave to grip northwest India for next 4-5 days

Jan 04, 2023

Delhiites woke up to a chilly and foggy morning on Wednesday

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, cold wave and dense foggy conditions are back in Delhi again after a short respite during New Year as chilly winds from the Himalayas blow over the plains. IMD also added that the maximum temperature fell five notches below normal at numerous places in the national capital, including Mayur Vihar, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, and Palam.

Why does this story matter?

A cold wave gripped the Indo-Gangetic plains in the final week of December, with Delhi reporting three degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Christmas Day.

However, Delhiites got a short respite on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, very dense fog blocked the sun, triggering a low daytime temperature in the area and a deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI).

Poor visibility causing road accidents in northwest India

The IMD has issued an alert about dense fog over northwest India, which might trigger difficult driving conditions, accidents, and power line trips. Numerous car crashes and vehicle pile-ups have been reported recently in northern India. The weather office has also claimed that north India might witness numerous train delays and flight cancellations due to the low visibility caused by the fog.

Over 21 trains to Delhi delayed amid bad weather

A very cold day was reported in Delhi on Tuesday and in parts of Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, as freezing breezes from the Himalayas mopped through the plains. At least 21 trains to the national capital were delayed by nearly one-and-a-half to five hours amid the foggy weather conditions, an Indian Railways spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday.

Flights to Delhi diverted amid poor viability

Due to bad weather conditions, five flights were diverted to Jaipur from Delhi on Monday night, an airport official was quoted as saying. A blanket of fog covered parts of the capital in the morning, affecting visibility and vehicular movement.

Foggy conditions will persist in northwest India: IMD

The weather office reported that Delhi would experience "moderate" to "dense" fog for the next few days. It also added that cold wave conditions would return on the weekend, with the temperature set to drop to four degrees Celsius. IMD said "cold day" conditions and "dense" to "very dense" fog will persist over parts of northwest India in the coming four to five days.

IMD's weather update post on Twitter

i) Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

ii) Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. pic.twitter.com/6Rlq10xy0m — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2023

IMD warns about potential health issues amid bad weather

Besides cautioning against unfavorable weather conditions, the IMD has warned citizens that they may also experience health issues. People suffering from bronchitis and asthma might suffer from shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing. In order to avoid these circumstances, individuals are recommended to carry essentials like medicines and water, especially while going on long journeys.