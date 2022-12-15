Delhi

MHA to chair high-level meeting over Delhi airport congestion

MHA to chair high-level meeting over Delhi airport congestion

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 15, 2022, 11:56 am 3 min read

It is also learned that a discussion on infrastructure and immigration will likely take place at the meeting

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to chair a high-level meeting on Thursday amid multiple complaints of chaos and long lines at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Terminal 3, reported India Today. It is also learned that a discussion on infrastructure and immigration will likely take place at the meeting, adding that the Home Secretary will convene it.

Why does this story matter?

Numerous passengers took to Twitter last week to complain about the chaos inside the Delhi airport and expressed their dissatisfaction over the long queues at security checks.

People also complained about the huge rush at the airport on social media.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also tagged by many on socials, alleging complete "apathy and chaos" at Terminal 3.

List of top officials to be present at the meeting

Senior officers of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Civil Aviation Secretary, Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), officers of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Chairman of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, senior officers of Immigration Department, and other MHA officers will also be present at the meeting.

Four-point plan adopted by Delhi Airport

After receiving numerous complaints on social media about the congestion and overcrowding at the Delhi airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited and the Ministry of Civil Aviation put forward a four-point action plan on December 10 as a rapid measure. The measures included enhancing the number of X-Ray machine systems to 16 from 14 at the airport.

Know about the measures

Some of these measures included "reserve Lounge demolition and adding 1 ATRS machine and 2 standard x-ray machines" and "two entry points Gate 1A and Gate 8B will be converted for passenger usage." "Debunching of flights - will work with the airlines to progressively reduce peak hour departures to 14," an official release said.

Delhi airport confirms smooth movement

IGIA officials confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that passenger movement was reportedly smooth at all of Delhi airport's terminal entry points at T3, with a waiting duration of approximately zero to five minutes. Delhi airport also wrote on Twitter: "For a smooth security check experience, travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport."

Delhi airport the second busiest in the world

Delhi airport was ranked as the world's second busiest airport in March and breached the pre-pandemic daily average domestic traffic level. As per Economic Times, approximately 1,51,000 domestic passengers used the Delhi airport on April 17 this year, the busiest since the COVID-19-induced shutdown started. Business Standard reported the daily domestic passengers went over the pre-pandemic total of around 4,07,000 per day.