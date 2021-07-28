Gujarat: Drones flying sans nod to be seized or destroyed

All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones for any reason

Drones and UAVs if found flying in the area of three kilometers from the perimeter of all the Naval installations declared as "No-fly zone" in Gujarat without prior permission will be either confiscated or destroyed, a Defense PRO said on Wednesday. "All the individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within these zones for any reason," a defense statement said.

Warning

Earlier, J&K police had shot down an IED-laden drone

This warning came days after the Jammu and Kashmir police shot down an IED-laden drone in the Akhnoor area, around 8 km inside the International Border. Drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu near the international borders in the recent past. An area of three kilometers from the Naval installations' perimeter is designated as "No Fly Zone," the PRO said in a statement.

Utilization

Utilization of drones is governed by MHA guidelines: PRO

"Drones, as well as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), found flying without prior approval in this zone near all the Naval installations will be either confiscated or destroyed by the Indian Navy," it added. The utilization of drones is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as amended from time to time, the PRO said.

Statement

Approval from DGCA to be obtained through Digi Sky website

"Approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website," the statement said, In addition, "a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Area or the concerned Naval Station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation," it added.

Quote

Operators found violating guidelines will be liable for prosecution: Statement

"The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or UAV found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law," it said.