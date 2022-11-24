India

Jama Masjid bans entry of unaccompanied women: Report

Nov 24, 2022

All three entrances allegedly have such a signboard; each reads, "Girls/women are not allowed to enter Jama Masjid alone"

Delhi's Jama Masjid has attracted a fresh row of controversy after it reportedly issued a 'diktak' (settlement) prohibiting entry of solitary women into the mosque without a male companion. Reportedly, the order has now been revoked by the imam after Delhi L-G VK Saxena requested him to rescind it. The imam has, however, requested visitors to respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque.

Jama Masjid administration's response

"Women's entry (is) not banned. When women come alone... improper acts are done, videos are shot... and the ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples," press officer of Jama Masjid Sabiullah Khan stated, as per ANI. All three entrances allegedly have such a signboard; each reads, "Girls/women are not allowed to enter Jama Masjid alone."

Jama Masjid administration under fire!

After the order was allegedly released, the administration of the Jama Masjid started receiving a lot of flak from numerous quarters. Swati Maliwal, head of the Delhi Commission for Women, condemned the move and heavily criticized the Jama Masjid administration. Maliwal also revealed that she is issuing a notice to the Jama Masjid Imam over it.

Decision to stop entry of women in Jama Masjid is wrong: Maliwal

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal wrote: "The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid."

DCW will get the ban removed: Swati Maliwal

"This is an unconstitutional step taken by them. Do they think this is Iran, where they can discriminate against women & no one will say anything? A woman has an equal right to pray as a man," Swati Maliwal told ANI on Friday. "DCW will make the ban is removed," the Delhi Commission for Women chief further added.



This is an unconstitutional step taken by them. Do they think this is Iran, where they can discriminate against womenno one will say anything? A woman has an equal right to pray as a man. DCW will make the ban is removed: Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women pic.twitter.com/714w3oHNpB — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Vishwa Hindu Parishad calls for intervention!

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also condemned the order and labeled it as an "anti-women act." Furthermore, the Hindu right-wing unit also urged the National Women Commission and the Women & Child Development Ministry to intervene in this matter.