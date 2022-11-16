Technology

Elon Musk to relaunch new Twitter Blue on November 29

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 16, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Twitter Blue will be back on November 29

Elon Musk has learned his lesson. The new Twitter Blue won't be back until it is "rock solid." Musk has now announced that the relaunch of Twitter's new subscription-based verification system will be on November 29. The company had paused the Twitter Blue rollout after pranksters overran the platform. It was first rolled out to iOS users earlier this month.

Why does this story matter?

It seems that Twitter is finally getting a handle on the new subscription-based verification system. Neither Elon Musk nor the company is in a hurry to relaunch Twitter Blue after pausing it.

This should have been the case always. An initiative that changed the platform's outlook should have been more thought of.

Well, as they say, better late than never.

Twitter Blue rollout was suspended on November 11

The new Twitter Blue lets users pay $7.99/month for a blue verification check mark. The company suspended its rollout on November 11, as many fake accounts with a blue tick cropped up on the microblogging site, leading to chaos. Musk had earlier said that a relaunch of the service can be expected "end of next week." However, it has been extended to November 29.

Twitter Blue's relaunch has been 'punted'

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

New verification system led to many fake accounts cropping up

The new Twitter Blue story is one of hurried execution and ensuing chaos. The blue check mark was once reserved for high-profile users. However, Musk wanted to make it a part of the platform's new verification system. Things didn't go as expected when it was launched though. Twitter became a playfield for fake accounts that saw the new verification system as empowerment.

Many brands have paused their ads on Twitter

Some of the mishaps that happened after the paid blue tick service include a fake Nintendo account posting a picture of Mario 'flipping the bird.' As fake accounts enjoyed their new-found freedom, more advertisers began losing faith in Twitter. Several brands have paused their ads on Twitter. Omnicom, a major ad agency, has reportedly advised its clients to suspend their ads on the platform.

Changing names will lead to loss of blue check mark

We can expect some changes when Twitter Blue is relaunched. Musk said that changing verified names after relaunch will result in the account losing the blue check mark. Such accounts will get the blue tick only after Twitter verifies the name. The new CEO also cautioned that "unpaid legacy blue check marks will be removed in a few months."

Twitter will confirm changed names to meet terms of service

With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022