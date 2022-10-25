Business

Twitter employees write letter to Musk protesting mass layoff plans

Twitter employees write letter to Musk protesting mass layoff plans

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 25, 2022, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Elon Musk reportedly plans to layoff 75% of Twitter's workforce

There are less than a handful of days left for Elon Musk to complete the acquisition of Twitter. The company's employees are not among those who are waiting to see what happens after that. You can't blame them. Rumors of mass layoffs post-acquisition have rocked the ship. According to Time, the employees are now raising their voices against any such potential action.

Context Why does this story matter?

After months of back and forth, we can finally see the Musk-Twitter deal coming to a close. However, as many would think, it won't be the end.

Instead, it will be the beginning of what could be a tumultuous relationship between the billionaire and his potential employees.

The letter written by Twitter employees gives us a glimpse into a really messy future.

Letter The letter is addressed to Musk and Twitter board

Time has reported that a letter addressed to Musk and Twitter's board is circulating among employees. It is in response to The Washington Post report last week. The report said that Musk wants to fire nearly 75% of Twitter employees. The letter from an unspecified number of employees speaks out against any potential mass layoffs. It also has a list of demands.

Layoffs Letter called mass layoffs an 'act of worker intimidation'

The letter said that "Musk's plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter's ability to serve the public conversation." It called such an action "reckless" and "a transparent act of worker intimidation." The letter also said that mass layoffs will affect "users' and customers' trust" in Twitter. The employees wrote, "We cannot work in an environment of constant harassment and threats."

Demands Employees want Musk to preserve current headcount

The letter contained a list of demands for Musk and Twitter's leadership. The writers of the letter want management and Musk to "cease negligent layoff threats." They called on Musk to preserve the current headcount and existing employee benefits, including remote work. The letter also addressed the ideological divide between both parties. It demanded protection against discrimination of any kind.