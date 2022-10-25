Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 25, 2022, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum has gone up 0.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped by 0.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,311.47. It is 1.3% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.1% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,345.72. From the previous week, it is up by 0.9%. Their market capitalization stands at $370.56 billion and $162.14 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $273.6, which is 0.1% down from yesterday and a 0.8% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 2.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.6% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.8%) and $0.066 (up 0.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 9.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $28.39 (down 0.8%), $5.92 (up 1.1%), $0.0000099 (down 0.6%), and $0.88 (up 1.5%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 9.1% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.5%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.3% whereas Polygon is 5% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Klaytn, Chiliz, Axie Infinity, Toncoin, and Theta Network. They are trading at $0.22 (up 13.61%), $0.11 (up 6.1%), $9.17 (up 6.06%), $1.49 (up 5.77%), and $1.05 (up 4.74%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 1.67%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Aave, Maker, Curve DAO Token, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $1.05 (down 5.96%), $83.52 (down 4.47%), $937.34 (down 3.63%), $0.88 (down 2.85%), and $4.46 (down 2.67%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $11.13 billion (up 7.05%) and $0.99 billion (up 18.13%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.32 billion which is up 34.81% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $19,327.96 (down 0.05%), $15.77 (down 0.47%), $6.13 (down 0.46%), and $6.92 (down 0.4%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Chiliz, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.5 (down 0.35%), $4.46 (down 0.38%), $1.37 (down 0.25%), $0.11 (up 0.74%), and $0.66 (down 0.63%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $931.04 billion, a 1.16% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.51 billion, which marks a 26.51% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $932.01 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.