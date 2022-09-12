Technology

Apple iOS 16 releases today: How your iPhone will change

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 12, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

iOS 16 was first showcased at the WWDC in June (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple will start rolling out iOS 16 to iPhone 8 and above from 10 am PT onward today (10.30 pm IST). The latest operating system was first showcased at the WWDC in June this year and has been undergoing tests for the past few months. iOS 16 will offer personalized lock screens, big changes to iMessages, and improved security, among other features.

Personalization What are some of the top features?

iOS 16 offers new methods to personalize lock screens, including changing font styles and adding favorite photos. Create your own lock screens with different backdrops if you want. To switch, simply touch the display, hold, and swipe. Editing sent messages or unsending the recently sent ones are also possible. You have to edit the text within 15 minutes, and unsend messages within two minutes.

Convenience Switching between Focus modes is now easier

The new version of the Focus mode permits users to select which contacts or applications they want to receive notifications from. The Focus mode can also be connected with the lock screen, to alter the feel of the device. On transitioning from Personal Focus to Work Focus with a single swipe, the display will be revamped. You may see widgets with to-do lists.

Information Notifications will now appear at the lock screen's bottom

Notifications on the lock screen will now appear in bold text and shall roll out from the bottom of the display. Users will have to access them by swiping them from bottom to top. They can be seen in stacked or expanded list view mode.

Security What about safety?

iOS 16 also brings Passkeys. They are an end-to-end encrypted sign-in method and are specific to the website they are created for. They never leave your handset. They sync across all your Apple devices and cannot be phished. Apple is also adding a Lockdown mode to protect iPhones against spyware like Pegasus. Head to Settings, and then the Privacy tab to access it.

Steps How to download and install iOS 16?

Head to 'Settings,' and click on 'General' from the drop-down menu. Then tap on 'Software Update.' If iOS 16 is available for your device, click on 'Install.' The OS will then be downloaded and installed on your phone. Prior to downloading, ensure that the smartphone has sufficient battery charge and that the data has been backed up.