Apple's AR/VR headset could release in January: Check rumored features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 24, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Apple's headset is expected to offer mixed reality experience. Concept image (Photo credit: Antonio De Rosa)

Apple will "likely release" its mixed reality headset in January 2023, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. As per the reports, the headset will offer a combination of augmented and virtual reality experiences. The device is high on Apple's priority list. In a recent interview with China Daily, CEO Tim Cook asked everyone to "stay tuned" regarding the company's announcements related to AR/VR technology.

Apple was expected to introduce or at least tease its AR/VR headset at WWDC 2022 keynote event but that didn't happen.

Now, Kuo has shared a very specific release timeline for the much-awaited Apple headset. In the past, his predictions have had far wider timelines.

But the latest timeline is still very tentative as Apple's plans could change or Kuo's sources could be wrong.

Rumor mill suggests that Apple's AR/VR headset will be a mixed reality headgear, which may feature two 4K micro-LED displays, multiple camera modules, and a processor equivalent to the brand's M-series chipsets. It should also have support for hand gestures and eye-tracking options. The device will likely have access to over 14,000 ARKit apps available on the App Store, for different experiences.

According to the rumors, the tech giant may call its AR/VR headset as Apple Glass. Some also hint at Apple iGlass. The device will run on its own dedicated software and should offer some interoperability with other Apple hardware.

Apart from a mixed reality headset, Apple is also reportedly working on a dedicated AR wearable called AR Glass. It has entered the design development phase, according to analyst Jeffrey Pu. The AR Glass will focus entirely on augmented reality technology and an early prototype will be ready by the end of this year with mass production likely to start in H2 2024.