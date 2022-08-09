Technology

New WhatsApp feature: Delete sent messages even after 2 days

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 09, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Both the sender and recipient must have the latest version of WhatsApp (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The world's most popular messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature. It now permits users to delete any text sent via the application within a time span of two days and 12 hours (60 hours). To recall, this facility was first rolled out in 2017 and came in rather handy in deleting irrelevant, unwanted, or inappropriate messages.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's rival Telegram gives two days (48 hours) to users to delete messages. The new decision by the Meta-owned company will surely aid it in getting a one-up over its opponent.

Many people absentmindedly send messages to the wrong people and this causes a great deal of embarrassment. This message deletion facility is a godsend for them.

Changes Users had to delete messages within 8 mins in 2017

In 2017, users could delete sent messages within just eight minutes. That included audio clips, texts, photos, and videos. This time limit for deleting messages was increased to one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds. Now, the figure stands at two days and 12 hours. This change was earlier reflected only in Android beta version 2.22.15.8, but now public users are getting it too.

Problems What are the drawbacks?

This new feature works for all users. However, both the sender and recipient must have the latest version of the app installed on their device. If a text is deleted for everyone after an hour, it may not be removed for users who have not updated to the new version. Thus, the sender may not know about the deletion status of the message.

Information WhatsApp is also working on other features

Meanwhile, a long list of features has been planned. WhatsApp will soon permit group admins to delete chats, custom avatars will be there for users during video calls, and hiding online status will be permitted. Voice statuses and unread chat filters will also be introduced.