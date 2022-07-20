Technology

WhatsApp may soon allow disappearing messages for existing conversations

WhatsApp may soon allow disappearing messages for existing conversations

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 20, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp first launched disappearing chats in 2020 (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

It is just another day in the WhatsApp universe as the popular instant messaging platform tests a new feature. This time, the tech firm is trying out disappearing messages for older chats. According to WABetaInfo, the new option would let users convert multiple existing conversations to disappearing ones. The new update should make the app even more popular among users.

Context Why does this story matter?

A disappearing message is nothing new. The feature introduced by Snapchat later reached other popular platforms including Instagram and Signal.

For WhatsApp, however, disappearing messages has been an experimental feature. So far, the company has failed to hit the nail with the feature.

Users have been desiring more and the new update that is being tested could be the answer to their prayers.

Details WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages in 2020

WhatsApp introduced the disappearing message feature in November 2020. At that time, only a seven-day time frame was available to users. Last year, the messaging platform rolled out an update that added new time frames, including 24 hours and 90 days. The firmware also gave users the option to turn on disappearing chat by default for all new conversations.

New feature You will be able to select older conversations

WhatsApp's disappearing chat feature did not let users apply it to multiple conversations at the same time. The update that is being tested will rectify that. Another issue that disappearing chats in WhatsApp face is that it is only limited to new chats. With the new update, users will be able to apply the feature to existing or older conversations.

How-to The feature is oddly hidden behind a shortcut

The new feature WhatsApp is testing is oddly hidden behind a shortcut. To access it, users will have to first select the 'Disappearing messages' option from a profile. Then tap 'Try a default message timer.' In this menu, at the bottom, click on the highlighted 'by selecting them.' Once you do so, you will be able to select conversations and apply the feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the tech firm is still working on an update for disappearing messages. Details about when it will be rolled out to beta testers are still unavailable. Therefore, it will be a while before we see it on our phones.