Infinix Smart 6 HD launched in India: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 09, 2022, 02:56 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Smart 6 HD offers 512GB of expandable storage via microSD card

Infinix has introduced the Smart 6 HD smartphone in India. It is offered in Aqua Sky, Force Black, and Origin Blue colors. As for the key highlights, the device has an LCD display, single front and rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 6,799 for its lone 2GB/32GB configuration and is available via Flipkart.

In its quest to become the leader in India's entry-level budget smartphone market, Infinix is flooding the segment with its Smart series devices.

The Smart 6 HD walks in the footsteps of the previously-launched Smart 6, and bears a similar set of configurations as the latter.

The handset is aimed at first-time buyers looking for a device with run-of-the-mill features.

Design and display The device bears a 6.6-inch HD+ display

The Infinix Smart 6 HD bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. The rear panel of the handset features a monotone design and a camera bump with an LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.66% screen-to-body ratio.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD has a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear snapper with a dual-LED flash setup. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) camera with an LED flash for taking selfies and video calling.

Infinix Smart 6 HD houses a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also offers support for 2GB of Virtual RAM. The phone ships Android 11 (Go edition) topped with XOS 7.6. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It also gets a DTS-powered speaker setup.

The Infinix Smart 6 HD comes in a single 2GB/32GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 6,799. The device is up for grabs via Flipkart in Aqua Sky, Force Black, and Origin Blue shades.