WhatsApp testing feature for hiding profile photos from select contacts

Written by Madhurita Goswami Mail Published on Oct 08, 2021, 11:16 pm

Currently, a privacy setting allows hiding profile photos from unknown contacts.

WhatsApp, in its latest move to strengthen security features, is testing a custom privacy setting for hiding profile photos from select contacts. It is not certain if WhatsApp will release this feature to everyone or when that will happen. For now, the feature has been added in the Android 2.21.21.2 beta update. Notably, an option to hide profile photos already exists on WhatsApp.

How will the update change existing privacy settings?

The profile photo privacy settings, currently, include the "Everyone," "My Contacts," and "Nobody" options. Selecting "Nobody" allows hiding profile photos from all contacts, whereas selecting "My Contacts" allows hiding them from unknown contacts. Once the new feature is added, users would also see a "My contacts except..." option. This option, notably, was first introduced under the WhatsApp Status privacy settings back in 2017.

Expanding settings

Last Seen, About privacy settings to get same feature

In order to expand on other privacy settings introduced several years ago, WhatsApp is also testing the "My contacts except..." option for Last Seen and About features, reported WABetaInfo. It remains to be seen if WhatsApp is also testing the "Only Share With" option, which is available in the WhatsApp Status privacy settings, for Profile Photo, Last Seen, and About.

Advantages

Customized settings will provide personalized privacy

The "My contacts except..." option would also be useful in hiding personal photos as well as the Last Seen and About information from individual contacts, who can't be blocked but are in the habit of misusing such details. In recent times, WhatsApp is coming up with a lot of security updates to remain as the preferred social media platform over Signal, Telegram, and others.

Other features

WhatsApp is also testing end-to-end encrypted backup

WhatsApp is also currently testing an end-to-end encrypted backup feature for both Android and iOS. The feature protects chat history and media from unauthorized access. The platform is also working on a global voice message player and additional disappearing message features. Besides, multi-device support is being rolled out for accessing WhatsApp from one primary smartphone and up to four additional devices.