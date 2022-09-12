Technology

Intel and Broadcom demonstrate Wi-Fi 7 technology with 5Gbps speed

Intel in association with semiconductor manufacturing company Broadcom has demonstrated the next generation of Wi-Fi standards, the Wi-Fi 7. During the demo, a laptop with an Intel chip linked to a Broadcom Wi-Fi 7 modem, achieved speeds of 5Gbps. This is much higher than Wi-Fi 6, which maxes out at 1Gbps. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to bring consistent ultra-low latencies.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to Intel, Wi-Fi 7 will aid in improving technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The company has also said that Wi-Fi 7-capable computers should be ready for the mass market by 2025.

Users can look forward to wired-like responsiveness, accelerated connectivity, and rock-solid reliability from their Wi-Fi connections.

Prowess Wi-Fi 7 offers stable connections to larger numbers of devices

The Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) promises access to the 20, 40, 80, and 160MHz bandwidths in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. It maxes out at 1Gbps and its average speed is around 200Mbps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) also adds a 320MHz channel and 6GHz frequency. It can switch between all frequencies and channels for more stable and simultaneous connections to larger numbers of devices.

Applications UHD 16K video streaming might become a possibility

Wi-Fi 7 features tri-band operations under 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequencies. This permits more multi-device connections to the internet, with less interference in comparison to single-band and dual-band operations. The introduction of Wi-Fi 7 will bring immersive online gaming experiences, reduced latency for wireless VR headsets, and the possibility of streaming videos at a UHD 16K resolution.

Information Other companies have also made Wi-Fi 7-related developments

MediaTek also demonstrated Wi-Fi 7 at the CES event in the US this January. Qualcomm unveiled its FastConnect 7800 chip capable of supporting the technology at the MWC this March. Only one Wi-FI 7 router called Magic BE18000 is currently available.