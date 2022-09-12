Intel and Broadcom demonstrate Wi-Fi 7 technology with 5Gbps speed
Intel in association with semiconductor manufacturing company Broadcom has demonstrated the next generation of Wi-Fi standards, the Wi-Fi 7. During the demo, a laptop with an Intel chip linked to a Broadcom Wi-Fi 7 modem, achieved speeds of 5Gbps. This is much higher than Wi-Fi 6, which maxes out at 1Gbps. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to bring consistent ultra-low latencies.
- According to Intel, Wi-Fi 7 will aid in improving technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
- The company has also said that Wi-Fi 7-capable computers should be ready for the mass market by 2025.
- Users can look forward to wired-like responsiveness, accelerated connectivity, and rock-solid reliability from their Wi-Fi connections.
The Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) promises access to the 20, 40, 80, and 160MHz bandwidths in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. It maxes out at 1Gbps and its average speed is around 200Mbps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) also adds a 320MHz channel and 6GHz frequency. It can switch between all frequencies and channels for more stable and simultaneous connections to larger numbers of devices.
Wi-Fi 7 features tri-band operations under 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequencies. This permits more multi-device connections to the internet, with less interference in comparison to single-band and dual-band operations. The introduction of Wi-Fi 7 will bring immersive online gaming experiences, reduced latency for wireless VR headsets, and the possibility of streaming videos at a UHD 16K resolution.
MediaTek also demonstrated Wi-Fi 7 at the CES event in the US this January. Qualcomm unveiled its FastConnect 7800 chip capable of supporting the technology at the MWC this March. Only one Wi-FI 7 router called Magic BE18000 is currently available.