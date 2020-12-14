Foraying into a new product category, Nokia has launched its first-ever laptop in India. Titled PureBook X14, the notebook carries a price-tag of Rs. 59,990 and will be available for pre-orders via Flipkart starting December 18. As for the key highlights, it comes with an Intel Core i5 10th-Generation processor, a Full-HD screen, and a Windows Hello-certified HD IR webcam. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia PureBook X14: At a glance

The Nokia PureBook X14 features a magnesium-aluminium alloy body with slim bezels on three sides and a matte black finish. It has a thickness of 16.8mm and weighs at 1.1kg. It bears a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED display with an 86% screen-to-body ratio and support for Dolby Vision. The laptop houses a backlit keyboard and a precision touchpad with multiple gesture options.

Information Under the hood

The Nokia PureBook X14 draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD, and Intel UHD 620 graphics. It runs on Windows 10 Home Plus and offers 8-hours of battery life on a single charge.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options and I/O ports available on Nokia PureBook X14

The connectivity options and I/O ports available on the Nokia PureBook X14 include two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. The device also has a Windows Hello-certified HD IR webcam as well as built-in dual speakers and microphones.

Information How much does it cost?