Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 12 codes: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 12 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 12, 2022, 10:10 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that allows gamers to compete against one another on the battlefield in order to add credits to their portfolio and achieve better rankings. Players can acquire additional in-game items via real money transactions. However, not everyone has the resources to invest. Therefore, Garena offers free codes that can be redeemed for in-game goodies.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX developers introduce redeemable codes as a token of appreciation for gamers.

The codes allow players to acquire a large number of collectibles including loot crates, costume bundles, pets, and more. These bonuses help players improve their gaming experience.

The game's enhanced visuals, engaging gameplay, frequent updates, and rewards redemption program, have helped it amass a sizable fanbase in India.

Details Codes are valid for a limited duration

Players have to follow some ground rules to gain access to the Free Fire MAX codes. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed on the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours. Gamers can claim multiple codes, but they can redeem each code only once. The 12-digit codes can only be redeemed by the players using Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for September 12

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 12 can help you earn premium bundles, royale vouchers, diamonds, costumes skins, pets, and more. Take a look at the codes: L6FD-2JS6-W0N2, EUUM-7G33-N2T8, HZFR-YHCQ-VFR9, WXAD-BEOE-NR1W QZ29-JLEN-DSAM, V7FQ-AQFA-1JTX, 1UJD-20PP-N9RP, FFX6-0C2I-IVYU FFXV-GG8N-U4YB, DFAQ-E17S-6IF3, RDHP-T0KT-W330

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.