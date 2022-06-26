Technology

Prior to debut, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)'s features leaked

Jun 26, 2022

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) should break cover this September. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Cupertino tech giant Apple is expected to unveil its AirPods Pro (2nd generation) in September this year. The device should have an in-ear design with short stems similar to its predecessor and might skip dual optical detect sensors. It is also tipped to have a long list of features, including heart rate detection, hearing aid functionality, and self-adaptive active noise cancellation.

Context Why does this story matter?

The wireless earbuds arena is extremely competitive, with many of them offering strong audio as well as noise cancellation facilities.

Needless to say, there is a lot riding on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) which will replace the critically acclaimed AirPods Pro.

If it manages to get all the rumored features, it will certainly be one to look out for in the market.

Design The charging case will have a speaker at the bottom

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will have short stems akin to its predecessor and is said to be backed by an H1 chip. The charging-cum-carry case of the earphones will have a USB Type-C port for fast wireless charging. The case will also have a speaker at the bottom for playing sounds and will work with the 'Find My' application.

Accessibility Users may be able to use earphones as hearing aid

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will come with support for heart rate detection as well as self-adaptive active noise cancellation. Perhaps the most significant feature of the new-generation earbuds will be the addition of a hearing aid functionality. The built-in microphones will receive the audio signals, the amplifier will increase the strength of the signals, and the speakers will produce amplified sound.

Other features Inner ear data will be used to monitor body temperature

The heart rate detection feature on AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will collect and analyze the user's inner ear data to monitor the body temperature. Reportedly, the device will also share acoustic characteristics with the AirPods (3rd generation). It will support features such as audio sharing, self-adaptive equalization as well as spatial audio for dynamic head tracking.

Information Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in the US, it should sport a price figure of around $249 (roughly Rs. 19,500).