Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch debuts with Amazon Alexa support

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 26, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid has a 2-week battery life (Photo credit: Fossil)

Fossil has unveiled its Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch. In the US, it carries a starting price tag of $229 (around Rs. 17,900) and will go on sale tomorrow i.e. June 27 via the company's official website and other retail outlets. As for the highlights, the wearable has a circular dial, a two-week battery life, SpO2 tracking facility, and support for Amazon Alexa.

Why does this story matter?

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid combines the classic style of an analog watch with the features of a smartwatch.

The device draws styling cues from the brand's other Gen 6 smartwatches and is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the global markets.

If the wearable makes its way to our shores, the competition in the market should be raised.

Design The device is offered in two variants

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid features a circular dial and interchangeable straps/bracelets made of materials like three-link metallics, silicone, and classic leather. It is offered in two variants: Machine and Stella. The former sports a 45mm case with a textured bezel and comes in Silver, Black, and Smoke shades. The latter gets a 40.5mm case and is offered in Rose Gold, Two-Tone, and Silver colors.

Features It can measure heart rate and sleep duration

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid offers physical time-telling hands, customizable watch faces, and long-lasting two-week battery life. The smartwatch promises support for sleep and step tracking, SpO2 tracking, continuous heart rate and workout monitoring, as well as notifications. It also gets a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa support. The wearable should be within the Bluetooth range of the smartphone for Alexa to work.

Information Fossil's new smartwatch companion app works on older devices

Fossil has also released a new smartwatch companion app for Android and iOS. It promises a more detailed fitness data dashboard as well as better personalization options. Even older Fossil Hybrid smartwatches can be paired with this application.

Price Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid carries a starting price tag of $229 (around Rs. 17,900) and goes up to $249 (roughly Rs. 19,480) for the model with a metallic band. The smartwatch will be up for grabs in the country from tomorrow i.e. June 27 onward via the brand's retail stores as well as official website.