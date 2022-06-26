Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch debuts with Amazon Alexa support
Fossil has unveiled its Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch. In the US, it carries a starting price tag of $229 (around Rs. 17,900) and will go on sale tomorrow i.e. June 27 via the company's official website and other retail outlets. As for the highlights, the wearable has a circular dial, a two-week battery life, SpO2 tracking facility, and support for Amazon Alexa.
- The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid combines the classic style of an analog watch with the features of a smartwatch.
- The device draws styling cues from the brand's other Gen 6 smartwatches and is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the global markets.
- If the wearable makes its way to our shores, the competition in the market should be raised.
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid features a circular dial and interchangeable straps/bracelets made of materials like three-link metallics, silicone, and classic leather. It is offered in two variants: Machine and Stella. The former sports a 45mm case with a textured bezel and comes in Silver, Black, and Smoke shades. The latter gets a 40.5mm case and is offered in Rose Gold, Two-Tone, and Silver colors.
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid offers physical time-telling hands, customizable watch faces, and long-lasting two-week battery life. The smartwatch promises support for sleep and step tracking, SpO2 tracking, continuous heart rate and workout monitoring, as well as notifications. It also gets a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa support. The wearable should be within the Bluetooth range of the smartphone for Alexa to work.
Fossil has also released a new smartwatch companion app for Android and iOS. It promises a more detailed fitness data dashboard as well as better personalization options. Even older Fossil Hybrid smartwatches can be paired with this application.
In the US, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid carries a starting price tag of $229 (around Rs. 17,900) and goes up to $249 (roughly Rs. 19,480) for the model with a metallic band. The smartwatch will be up for grabs in the country from tomorrow i.e. June 27 onward via the brand's retail stores as well as official website.