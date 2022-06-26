Technology

HUAWEI nova Y90 introduced in global markets: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 26, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

HUAWEI nova Y90 is available in 4 shades (Photo credit: Huawei)

Chinese tech giant HUAWEI has unveiled its nova Y90 smartphone for the global markets. It is unclear whether it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the device has a 6.7-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera arrangement, 128GB of storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. The device has been launched in four shades.

Context Why does this story matter?

The HUAWEI nova Y90 promises stylish looks and decent specifications, including a powerful LTE-only processor. Once it is up for sale, a lot of buyers should get their hands on it in China.

We are unsure whether the device will make its way to the Indian market. Provided it does, the competition in the mid-range segment might be raised.

Design The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

HUAWEI nova Y90 has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup housed within a circular panel. The handset boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Emerald Green shades.

Information It gets an 8MP selfie shooter

HUAWEI nova Y90 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 680 processor

The HUAWEI nova Y90 draws power from a Snapdragon 680 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots Android-based EMUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge. To ensure connectivity, the device offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, a Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information HUAWEI nova Y90: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the HUAWEI nova Y90 smartphone are currently unavailable. However, if the device arrives in India, it shall sport a price figure of at least Rs. 25,000.