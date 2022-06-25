Technology

HP India launches new Omen and Victus laptops: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 25, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The new Omen line-up comes with revamped thermals (Photo credit: HP)

HP has unveiled a bunch of new gaming laptops in the Indian market under its Omen and Victus portfolios. The new models are Omen 16 and 17, and Victus 15 as well as 16 laptops. Except for the Victus 16 that comes with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, the rest of the laptops feature 12th-generation Intel Core processors.

Context Why does this story matter?

HP has introduced the latest laptops to strengthen its portfolio of gaming hardware in the Indian market.

The new entrants in the Omen line-up bring improved cooling with an extra thermal outlet and heat pipe to elevate GPU and CPU performance.

The Victus line-up is packed with Omen's DNA, bringing players an approachable yet upgraded gaming experience.

Highlights HP Omen 16 and 17

The Omen 16 and 17 are equipped with 16.1-inch and 17.3-inch QHD displays, respectively, with a 165Hz refresh rate. The devices come with 12th-generation Intel CPUs, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. They feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, respectively, and an AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU as optional.

Features HP Victus 15 and 16

The new Victus 15 and 16 models have a 15.6-inch and 16.1-inch Full-HD panel. The latter offers a 144Hz refresh rate. The Victus 15 gets 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 CPUs while the Victus 16 packs Ryzen 7 6800H CPU. Both the models support up to RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The 16 also houses up to 32GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch How much do the new laptops cost?

The Omen 16 and 17 start from Rs. 1.1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh, respectively. The former is currently available for purchase via the company's official website, while the latter will be up for grabs in August. The Victus 15 starts at Rs. 67,999 and is set to retail from next month onward. The Victus 16 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 84,999.