Here's how you can pre-order Nothing phone (1) in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 24, 2022, 06:15 pm 3 min read

Nothing phone (1) will feature Snapdragon 778G+ SoC (Photo credit: MKBHD)

Nothing's debut smartphone, the phone (1), will launch on July 12. It will be up for grabs via an invite-only system. If you are interested in buying one, the company has now opened the public waitlist for a pre-order pass that will be needed to purchase the phone. However, private community members will get the invitation code for a pre-order pass without waiting.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nothing phone (1) is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022. The brand is pulling out all the tricks in its bag to create some hype for the handset. And what better way than introducing an invite-only purchase system.

The handset has also appeared on Geekbench 5, confirming that it will pack a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC rather than Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Details How to get pre-order pass if you aren't private member?

Head to Nothing's website and register yourself to obtain the pre-order pass. Ensure that the registered email ID on Nothing and Flipkart is the same. If and when you receive the invite code, head to Flipkart before June 30, enter the invite code and pay Rs. 2,000 refundable deposit to secure your place to buy the phone (1).

Information Deposit amount will get deducted from the final price

The purchase window will open at 9pm on July 12. Login to Flipkart and select the phone (1) variant you want. During checkout, the Rs. 2,000 deposit will be deducted from the final price. Notably, the order should be placed within seven days.

Design and display What do we know about Nothing phone (1)?

The Nothing phone (1) will sport a left-aligned punch-hole with slim bezels, a recycled aluminium metal frame, flat rails, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear panel, the device will bear dual cameras with a transparent panel that will showcase customizable light strips. It is tipped to flaunt a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It is expected to have a 50MP main camera

The dual rear camera setup of the Nothing phone (1) is said to include a 50MP main snapper and an ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it could feature a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 778G+ processor will power the device

The Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. Under the hood, it may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

Now that the processor details of the Nothing phone (1) have surfaced via Geekbench, we expect it to start at around Rs. 30,000 in India. As usual, the official pricing will be revealed at the time of its launch.