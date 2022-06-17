Technology

First 100 Nothing phone (1) to be auctioned: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 17, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) may soon be available for pre-order (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing is all set to debut its first-ever smartphone, the phone (1), on July 12. Before the launch, the brand has partnered with StockX to auction the first hundred units of the phone (1). Only individuals with a registered StockX account are allowed to participate. The auction will be held between June 21-23.

Nothing recently took the curtains off the phone (1), revealing its most-discussed transparent rear panel.

Now an auction for the phone is all set to happen where the successful bidders will receive their numbered handset within five weeks.

The phone (1) is a unique offering and it may disrupt the upper mid-range market where established companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are dominating.

Design and display The handset will bear a transparent design

The Nothing phone (1) will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal frame, flat rails, an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will bear a unique transparent design with dual cameras on the top-left corner, exposed screws and wireless charging coil, and several notification lights. The handset is said to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display.

Information It may get a 50MP primary camera

On the rear, the Nothing phone (1) will likely house a 50MP main lens and an unspecified ultra-wide snapper. Up front, it is tipped to sport a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC is expected

The Nothing phone (1) is likely to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which may be paired with at least 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS and may pack a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired and wireless charging. It will offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nothing phone (1) will be revealed at the time of launch on July 12. However, it is expected to start at around $500 (nearly Rs. 39,000).