Dating app for extra-marital relationships records 112% growth in India

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 17, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Gleeden is completely free for women users (Photo credit: IANS)

The world we live in now is not the same as the one before the pandemic. There has been a shift in the way people approach relationships. This change is highlighted by extra-marital dating app Gleeden's growth in India. Since March 2020, Gleeden has grown 112% in India, adding over nine lakh new subscribers to reach a user base of over 17 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

Extra-marital dating app Gleeden's astronomical rise during and post the pandemic gives us a valuable insight into the changing Indian mindset.

Overt expression of desire has always been taboo in India. However, the pandemic-forced isolation and cohabitation have made people see life in a different light.

Gleeden's data shows that many don't see monogamy as something that has to be preserved at any cost.

Study Gleeden's user base increased by over 9 lakh since pandemic

According to the figures shared by Gleeden, it has gained over nine lakh users in the two years since the pandemic. This is an increase of 112.5% from the pre-pandemic levels. Overall signups in the app have gone up by 80%, while daily chats increased by 40%. The app also saw an increased interest from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the country.

Monogamy Most Indian users see monogamy as 'social obligation'

Of Gleeden's over nine lakh new subscribers, 60% are men and 40% are women. This shows that there is not much difference between how Indian men and women perceive monogamy and infidelity. In another survey conducted by the company in January 2022, 55% of the users saw monogamy as a "social obligation," while 45% thought that it is possible only under certain circumstances.

Information Indians looking for same-sex encounters on Gleeden increased

Gleeden has also reported that there has been an increase in people looking for same-sex options. However, only 5% of Indian subscribers choose "Homosexual" as their sexual preference. Globally, this number stands at 12%.

Official words Indians becoming more open toward their desires: Gleeden

Sybil Shiddel, Gleeden's country manager for India, said, "People in India are becoming more open toward their desires and we at Gleeden are always intrigued to get to know them better." "The way the app is built, and its state-of-the-art privacy setting, allowed people forced into 24/7 cohabitation with their partners and families to find some 'me-time' to de-stress through virtual flings," she added.