Why Apple could be fined by EU again
What's the story
Apple is on the verge of facing another charge sheet from European Union (EU) antitrust regulators.
The potential charges arise from alleged violations of a new digital law, which had already resulted in a $541 million fine earlier this year.
The company has until June 26, 2025, to comply with an ultimatum from EU officials regarding its App Store practices.
Compliance deadline
EU's demands from Apple
The EU is demanding that Apple permit developers to inform customers about cheaper deals available outside the App Store.
If Apple fails to comply with this demand, it could face new fines under the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA).
These fines could be as high as 5% of Apple's average daily worldwide revenue for each day of non-compliance.
Regulatory challenges
Apple's response to EU
In response to the EU's demands, an Apple spokesperson has said that the company's regulators keep changing the rules for DMA compliance.
This makes it difficult for Apple to comply with their steering decision.
The company also said that it is spending hundreds of thousands of hours trying to meet these ever-changing regulations from the bloc.
Regulatory powers
What did European Commission say?
A spokesperson for the European Commission has said that they won't comment on future steps until Apple submits its proposal. The spokesperson reiterated that regulators have enough power to take action if Apple continues to breach its obligations under the DMA.
Past penalties
Apple has a history of fines
Apple has a history of facing hefty fines from the EU. Just last year, it was fined €1.8 billion for blocking music-streaming competitors on the iPhone.
The company also faces a separate order to pay Ireland back taxes of €13 billion.
These past penalties highlight Apple's ongoing struggle to navigate strict European regulations and maintain compliance with digital market standards.